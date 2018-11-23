© Getty Images/iStockphoto



"The dogs were raised by them and we have no idea why they attacked them like this."

A mother and daughter have been mauled to death by their own pet dogs in a horror attack at their Spanish home.The two women were found dead, with multiple bite wounds to their bodies, in a town near Madrid yesterday afternoon.The mum, 57, and daughter, 41, were found dead in the residential area of Balcon del Tajo in Colmenar de Oreja.Their bodies were discovered by their husbands, who called the emergency services and locked the dogs away until they arrived.The Civil Guard reported that they had numerous bite wounds all over their bodies that shocked even attending paramedics.The attack apparently took place at around 1pm yesterday.Family friend Raquel told local media:Following the shocking incident, the animals will stay at a Madrid-based animal shelter while the investigation continues.Francisco Garcia, president of the neighbourhood association, said: "We are shocked. There are dangerous dogs that will attack if a stranger enters their territory, but these animals were living with the family."The Bordeaux mastiff, also called Dogue de Bordeaux, is not widely considered a dangerous breed. However, some Spanish boroughs include the animals in their blacklist.