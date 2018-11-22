© Kirkwood

The first significant storm of November arrived in the northern Sierra Wednesday and battered the region through Thursday morning, covering roadways and piling up fresh powder.Ski resorts, which opened only a week ago,Chain control was in effect on Highways 80 and 50 and other main thoroughfares in the mountains in the early morning, but by 11 a.m. a break in the storm made travel easier.Road conditions are expected to worsen later ThursdayMotorists should be prepared with chains.The heaviest snow is predicted to fall Friday. The forecast calls for clear skies on Saturday and Sunday, and these will be better days for travel.