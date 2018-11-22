Two tornados off Turkey's Aegean coast on Wednesday caused panic and affected several watercraft and vehicles.Several sailboats, as well as four automobiles were damaged by the waterspouts in the coastal town of Marmaris in Turkey's southwestern Mugla province.The town's mayor said no casualties had been reported and damage assessment were ongoing.Both tornados occurred in the afternoon, roughly 40 minutes apart.Marina officials told Anadolu Agency that the marina's warning system as well as its employees had alerted all bystanders to seek shelter immediately after the tornado began to form.They added that dock facilities would continue to operate as usual.