this fall,

NORTHERN MANITOBA COLDER NOW THAN TORONTO HAS EVER BEEN

-35°C on Monday,

Where the cold air meets the warm air across the #Prairies. Little disturbances cycling around the periphery of the ridge will bring #snow. As for cold, #Thompson, MB is -35°C this morning (core temp) & it's NOT EVEN WINTER YET. Coldest day ever in #Toronto -32.8°C in 1859. pic.twitter.com/RUqKj4l06C — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) November 19, 2018



FEELING LIKE -50: TOO MUCH TOO SOON EVEN BY THE EXTREME NORTH'S STANDARDS

4th consecutive day of record breaking cold in Southern #Nunavut! Temps as low as -37°C even reached Lynn Lake & Thompson in #Manitoba! #MBwx #NUwx pic.twitter.com/uOWJ7mewMx — Patrick Duplessis (@Pat_wx) November 19, 2018



A WHOPPING 160+CM OF SNOW (DID WE MENTION THIS IS NOVEMBER?)

impossible driving conditions amid freezing rain and ice.leaving little to no areas untouched.Will this be a sign of what's to come this winter or will Mother Nature start to loosen its frosty grip? More on what's happened () and what lies ahead this winter, below.It's currently a tale of two seasons across the Prairies as milder Pacific air and Chinook winds send temperatures soaring to the mid-teens once again in parts of Alberta. That's all while extreme cold warnings cover areas of northern Manitoba where wind chill values are making things feel closer to the -40s."The coldest temperature Toronto has ever had was -32.8°C in 1859," says Weather Network meteorologist Chris Murphy. "That means it's been colder in Thompson, Manitoba this fall than it ever gets in Toronto during the winter."And although Alberta is currently on the "better" side of that storm track, let's not forget the record setting snowfall that walloped southern regions in early October prompting appeals to neighbouring cities for additional snow removal equipment.A November chill is by no means rare across parts of our far north,That beat out the previous record of -30°C set in 1996.Probably the most impressive scenes of winter we've seen this fall land in eastern Canada where endless systems have completely buried the region. Get ready for this. Since the start of September, Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador has recorded a whopping 162 cm of snow with a record-setting October snowfall helping to give these numbers a healthy boost.which all sat around 60 cm, in the years of 1999, 1996, 1962 and 1944.