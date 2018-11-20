© Reuters/Christian Hartmann

A disease previously found only in rats is spreading to humans - and doctors don't know why. A second victim has surfaced in Hong Kong, with medics unable to verify how the two patients initially became infected.Hepatitis E - one of the five viruses that can cause hepatitis - can be contracted from contact with feces, by consuming contaminated water or food, or by eating undercooked meat.The woman was infected around May last year - at approximately the same time that patient zero, a 56-year-old man was also infected with the virus.That's causing concern for local officials who worry that the unclear source of the infection could cause public panic.Dr Siddharth Sridhar, clinical assistant professor from the University of Hong Kong's department of microbiology, said that "not seeing [the rats] did not mean there was no contact," and that it was possible the "rodents' excreta somehow got into food" that the 70-year-old woman may have then consumed."If a patient's immunity is weak, he or she could get infected with this virus," Sridhar added.