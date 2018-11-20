© Jo Ottey

A large waterspout has formed off a beach on Auckland's North Shore today.Stunning video of the weather phenomena were sent to 1 NEWS by Graeme Gilby.In the video people can be heard exclaiming in awe of what they're seeing over the water.Mr Gilby said the "amazing sight" formed off Takapuna Beach around 6:15pm."At first I thought it was a mighty big whale. It was wicked," Mr Gilby said. "It was quite a way out to sea".Charlotte de L'Isle was driving when she looked out the window and saw a waterspout starting to form just after 6pm.Photographer Jo Ottey also captured a dramatic image of the spout.A Met Service Spokesperson told 1 NEWS they received several reports of water spouts forming south of Whangaparaoa, near Browns Bay around 6:30pm.They say the water spouts are forming as a result of the unstable weather conditions across the North Island.