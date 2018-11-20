© Bomberos DipuAlc/ N332/ Mastral project



¡La misma historia de siempre cuando llueve fuerte! ⚠ Calles como ríos en la "Urbanización Doña Inés" de #Torrevieja. @aquilatierratve @vegabajadigital. Vídeo: Isabel Jiménez. pic.twitter.com/ARD6gJVHDG — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) November 19, 2018



THE RED alert, advised by the Spanish met office AEMET, for torrential rainfall on the Costa Blanca has ended and has been replaced by a less severe orange level threat as the worst of today's weather subsides.This morning, the province of Valencia and much of the province of Alicante were placed on a red, severe threat to life, level of advisory ahead of treacherous weather conditions arriving to Spain's east coast.This red level warning was deescalated after 3pm on Monday afternoon, with an orange, medium risk to life, advisory enforced in its place.AEMET predicts that the orange level weather warnings will remain in place until midnight andThis morning's heavy rains caused chaos across much of Spain's Costa Blanca, with Torrevieja experiencing severe flooding.Motorists accessing the N-332 towards Orihuela Costa were trapped in their vehicles as sections of the motorway were cut off. Many of which have since been reopened.Firefighters were called into action on 36 occasions this morning, with their assistance required 26 times in Torrevieja, nine times in Orihuela Costa and once in Algorfa.One firefighter call-out allegedly involved an ambulance in Torrevieja, where the emergency vehicle was unable to transport a patient through a waterlogged area of the city.Early reports continue to state that weather warnings of an unspecified severity will likely remain in place until the weekend across Spain's Costas.