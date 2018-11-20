This was despite the fact that the Palestinian rockets were entirely primitive by modern standards of weapon design - traveling relatively slow and on a very predictable course, not maneuvering defensively and with no countermeasure electronics to jam intercepting projectiles.
According to Theodore Postol, a now retired but highly regarded professor on science, technology, and international security at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a key failure of the 'Iron Dome' system is that its intercepting missiles attempt to catch the incoming Palestinian rockets from the rear - by comparison, the more modern Pantsir-S system made by Russia is programmed for front-on and side-on interception of an incoming projectile.
Citing a study of the 2012 Gaza-Israeli clash, Postol points out conclusions made by the report that Iron Dome achieved an interception rate of less than 5 percent; when Palestinian rocket attacks were again mass-fired into Israel in 2014, post-attack reports on Iron Dome performance suggested very little improvement in the system.
Comment:Israel's 'Iron Dome', paid for with donation of $800 million from US, failing spectacularly against homemade Palestinian 'rockets'
In contrast to this, Syrian air defences confronted a joint American-British-French cruise missile attack in April this year and succeeded in intercepting 71 of the 103 missiles - all of which were sophisticated guided missile types designed to fly low, regularly change course and were aided by a barrage of radar countermeasure jamming from various sources.
A range of air defence systems - some of them old, others relatively new - were used by Syria during the attack. Whilst eight interception missiles fired by Syria's old S-200 systems failed to down a single cruise missile, the more modern Pantsir-S scored a 90 percent interception rate; other systems scored somewhere in between. In the end, the total success rate evened out to about 70 percent.
Part of this article uses information provided in a report by Alexander Setnikov for Svobodnaya Pressa.