© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A baby is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked by a dog.The attack happened at a property in Wykes Road, Yaxley, near Peterborough, with emergency services called at 01:47 GMT on Sunday.and have been placed in the force's kennels, Cambridgeshire Police said.The baby was taken to Peterborough City Hospital before being transferred, and the two people arrested have been bailed until 15 December.Police would not confirm the baby's exact age, but said he was less than a year old.