A group of international scientists is walking back major claims they'd made in the journal Nature about the rate at which the earth's oceans are warming. A newly published note from the study's co-author, Ralph Keeting, makes it plain that these researchers still believe the oceans are warming at an alarming rate, but they now acknowledge that procedural mistakes "that came to our attention" created an unacceptably large margin of error in their results.Where did Lewis debunk the doomsayers? No, not in the esteemed pages of Nature but in a blog post at a website called Climate Etc., a small, dissenting dot in the vast universe of online science discussion. Lewis wrote Imagine a world in which we heard only from those pushing and applauding mainstream opinion. Or, perhaps, don't imagine it; prepare for it. Only two days after Lewis wrote his post, the New York Times published an interview with Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The Times's David Gelles asked Pichai why tech companies couldn't just ban propaganda and misinformation from social-media platforms as they've done with pornography and violence. Pichai explained that it could be hard to figure out what exactly constitutes propaganda and misinformation. He then offered examples to explain the challenge: "Should people be able to say that they don't believe climate change is real? Or that vaccines don't work? It's just a genuinely hard problem."A hard problem.So when faulty, tendentious science appears in places like Nature, it will go uncorrected - by design.Many in the liberal mainstream have determined that their convictions rest on a priori knowledge. That is, knowledge that doesn't rely on evidence or experience. They know things because these things are true. They sometimes apply this to claims of sexual assault, and they usually apply it to climate change. Keeting, for example, says that he's certain of the Nature study's findings even though those findings are uncertain. In actual fact, such matters belong to the realm of a posteriori knowledge. We need evidence to determine whether they are true or false.It's true that the U.S. Constitution protects citizens against totalitarian government. But for all the Founders' stunning foresight, they couldn't have envisioned a world in which non-government parties would close in on a cultural monopoly of public debate. The forces of obscurantism are making an end-run around our brilliantly conceived checks and balances and appealing to Big Tech to shut down dissent. Constitutional guardrails constrain demagogic presidents. But CEOs, social-media behemoths, and academic institutions are free to dictate the terms of reality as they see fit. Against them, we have people like Nicholas Lewis. That's about it.