The real reason for Winter Storm Avery in Autumn breaking thousands of snow and cold records is that our Sun is changing as it always does on its 400 year cycle called a Grand Solar Minimum.This affects global grain yields and food prices. If you think New York's old snow record was one inch and the new record is 6.2 inches, that's not CO2 its a new effects from our Sun on our magnetosphere and cloud patterns around Earth.From record rains, to record snow and cold, this is the new era we are entering and I try to explain it the best I can using the Avery Winter Storm to show cause and effect.