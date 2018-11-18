© Newsit



As the temperature continues to plummet across Greece, the snowfall as accumulated in many mountainous areas in Macedonia, Thessaly, and Thrace on Saturday morning.People in mountainous villages in Florina, Naoussa, Pelion, Trikala, Grevena, Metsovo and even as south as Nafpaktia and Arcadia woke up and found everything covered in snow, with meteorologists predicting that the temperatures will remain low until Monday.In regions of Macedonia with altitude above 650 meters and in mountains of Central Greece with an altitude higher than 900-1000 metersThe rest of the country will see heavy rain until early next week because of its lower altitude.