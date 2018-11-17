Snow
"I believe in the science" is the new catechism of the global warming idiot, who does not want to think and treats doubt as an enemy.

So what do these wilfully incurious believers say now that the heavens have opened up (again) with massive snow falls over the European Alps and north-eastern United States?

See, for 20 years, the top global warming alarmists were warning us there would be no snow.

In 2000, for instance, came this famous prediction from the then centre of global warming alarmism:
According to Dr David Viner, a senior research scientist at the climatic research unit (CRU) of the University of East Anglia, within a few years winter snowfall will become "a very rare and exciting event".

"Children just aren't going to know what snow is," he said.
Also in 2000, this prediction from Professor Mojib Latif of Germany's GEOMAR Heimholtz Centre for Ocean Research:
Winters with strong frosts and lots of snow like we had 20 years ago will no longer exist at our latitudes.
In 2008, another prediction:
A study of snowfall spanning 60 years has indicated that the Alps's entire winter sports industry could grind to a halt through lack of snow.... In some years the amount that fell was 60 per cent lower than was typical in the early 1980s, said Christoph Marty, from the Swiss Federal Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research in Davos, who analysed the records.

"I don't believe we will see the kind of snow conditions we have experienced in past decades," he said.
Uber-Greenie Mark Lynas told us in 2004: .
Snow has become so rare that when it does fall - often just for a few hours - everything grinds to a halt.
Here's what George Monbiot had to say about winters and climate change back in 2005:
Winter is no longer the great grey longing of my childhood. The freezes this country suffered in 1982 and 1963 are - unless the Gulf Stream stops - unlikely to recur.
A 2007 BBC "One Planet Special" - entitled with ominous finality "It Seems the Winters of Our Youth are Unlikely to Return - spoke to several climate scientists:
Richard Hollingham: Now those of us who grew up with very cold winters, who tell our children that winter's not what it used to be, we're right, aren't we?

Brenda Ekwurzel [Union of Concerned Scientists": Yes, absolutely. It has changed....

Hollingham: Sitting here at the BBC, leafing through my old photos, I can't help feeling nostalgic for proper winters. This year we had just one day of snow in southern Britain.
So this news must come as a complete shock to the warmists who believed every scary prediction the global warming industry pumps out.

From Europe:


Over the past 10 days winter has arrived with a vengeance in the Alps, with unexpected levels of snow fall covering areas of Switzerland, Italy and Austria, in a blanket of white.

This coupled with artificial snow making techniques has allowed the Swiss resort of Verbier to open a month ahead of schedule.

It's believed to be the resort's earliest opening ever after the Southern Swiss and Italian Alps were hit by a frosty weather front, which has seen more than three metres of snow fall in some places.
From the United States:

Snow in north-eastern US

The last decade stands out like a sore thumb! It has had 29 major impact northeast winter storms with NO previous 10-year period with more than 10 storms! In Boston, 7 out of the last 10 years have produced snowfall above the average 43.7 inches.
Then there's the data for the fall northern hemisphere snow extent:

Snow northern hemisphere

Additionally, the trend for fall snow across the northern hemisphere has been increasing, defying the forecasts over the last two decades for snows becoming an increasingly rare event. The 10-year running mean of the Boston area snowfall has skyrocketed to the highest level since snow records were kept and that goes back about 145 years!