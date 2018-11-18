So what do these wilfully incurious believers say now that the heavens have opened up (again) with massive snow falls over the European Alps and north-eastern United States?
See, for 20 years, the top global warming alarmists were warning us there would be no snow.
In 2000, for instance, came this famous prediction from the then centre of global warming alarmism:
According to Dr David Viner, a senior research scientist at the climatic research unit (CRU) of the University of East Anglia, within a few years winter snowfall will become "a very rare and exciting event".Also in 2000, this prediction from Professor Mojib Latif of Germany's GEOMAR Heimholtz Centre for Ocean Research:
"Children just aren't going to know what snow is," he said.
Winters with strong frosts and lots of snow like we had 20 years ago will no longer exist at our latitudes.In 2008, another prediction:
A study of snowfall spanning 60 years has indicated that the Alps's entire winter sports industry could grind to a halt through lack of snow.... In some years the amount that fell was 60 per cent lower than was typical in the early 1980s, said Christoph Marty, from the Swiss Federal Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research in Davos, who analysed the records.Uber-Greenie Mark Lynas told us in 2004: .
"I don't believe we will see the kind of snow conditions we have experienced in past decades," he said.
Snow has become so rare that when it does fall - often just for a few hours - everything grinds to a halt.Here's what George Monbiot had to say about winters and climate change back in 2005:
Winter is no longer the great grey longing of my childhood. The freezes this country suffered in 1982 and 1963 are - unless the Gulf Stream stops - unlikely to recur.A 2007 BBC "One Planet Special" - entitled with ominous finality "It Seems the Winters of Our Youth are Unlikely to Return - spoke to several climate scientists:
Richard Hollingham: Now those of us who grew up with very cold winters, who tell our children that winter's not what it used to be, we're right, aren't we?So this news must come as a complete shock to the warmists who believed every scary prediction the global warming industry pumps out.
Brenda Ekwurzel [Union of Concerned Scientists": Yes, absolutely. It has changed....
Hollingham: Sitting here at the BBC, leafing through my old photos, I can't help feeling nostalgic for proper winters. This year we had just one day of snow in southern Britain.
From Europe:
⛷VERBIER is go! Live scene from Les Attelas this morning🤔You can beat them. Join them: https://t.co/NOibHehGM2#winteriscoming #SundayMotivation pic.twitter.com/r6YBx7Dxx4— AlpineWeekender (@alpineweekender) November 4, 2018
Over the past 10 days winter has arrived with a vengeance in the Alps, with unexpected levels of snow fall covering areas of Switzerland, Italy and Austria, in a blanket of white.From the United States:
This coupled with artificial snow making techniques has allowed the Swiss resort of Verbier to open a month ahead of schedule.
It's believed to be the resort's earliest opening ever after the Southern Swiss and Italian Alps were hit by a frosty weather front, which has seen more than three metres of snow fall in some places.
The last decade stands out like a sore thumb! It has had 29 major impact northeast winter storms with NO previous 10-year period with more than 10 storms! In Boston, 7 out of the last 10 years have produced snowfall above the average 43.7 inches.Then there's the data for the fall northern hemisphere snow extent:
the highest level since snow records were kept and that goes back about 145 years!
Comment: See also these recent November reports: At least 7 killed as powerful snowstorm blasts across huge swath of US
Mid-Hudson Valley hit by early snowstorm with up to 14 inches measured
Heavy snowfall in Turkey - up to 2 feet
Cold weather gives Texas earliest snowfall ever recorded - 7 inches in the Panhandle
Up to 130cm (51 inches) of snow has fallen in Labrador and winter hasn't even begun
Loveland Ski area in Colorado receives historic seasonal snowfall - almost 7 feet so far