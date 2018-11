© Jason Tong / Pixabay

Government launches probe into campus censorshipAustralian universities have begun banning sarcasm by deeming it a "form of violence," according to a watchdog group.Gideon Rozner, director of policy at the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA), a think tank "dedicated to preserving and strengthening the foundations of economic and political freedom," praised the Australian government's announcement that it is launching a probe into the suppression of free speech on campuses across the country."Here's the kicker: several Australian universities ban 'sarcasm' because it's a form of violence."In the report referenced by Rozner, the IPA conducted a "systematic analysis of over 165 policies and actions at Australia's 42 universities," and rated each school's "support for free speech through analysis of policies and actions that limit the diversity of ideas on campus."Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan recently announced a probe of campus censorship policies which will be led by former Chief Justice of Australia Robert French.