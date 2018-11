© Photo from her vk.com page



Short-tempered, controlling tyrant

Mad with jealousy

'If you are not mine, you'll be a cripple'

© Photo from her vk.com page.



repeated over and over "what a rush"

A high-profile crime of jealousy, kidnapping and mutilation in Russia is one step closer to an end after a court in Moscow Region sentenced a man to a lengthy jail term for chopping off the hands of his now-ex-wife.On Thursday, a court in the city of Serpukhov near the Russian capital sentenced Grachev to 14 years in a high-security prison. He was also ordered to pay about US$35,000 in damages to Margarita.The young woman, who is now divorced, attended the hearings. After sentencing, she said she had expected a harsher punishment.Prosecutors asked for Grachev to be sent behind bars for 17 years. He will now probably appeal.Dmitry Grachev did not contest the charges of causing grave bodily harm and threatening with murder, but he argued during the trial that he was not guilty of two counts of kidnapping Margarita. He believes his punishment should not exceed 10 years.Dmitry and Margarita knew each other from school, but got together in their early 20s, marrying in 2012. Margarita was already pregnant with their first child when they were married, and two years later she gave birth to their second son. Her responsibilities as a mother kept her busy, and it seems that as long as she mostly stayed at home, Dmitry remained a caring and loving husband, albeit with certain flaws.In 2016, Margarita's paid maternity leave came to an end and she started working. In about a year or so, Dmitry seemed to grow distant and cold, so much so that Margarita told her mother she suspected he was having an affair. There was no proof, however.In October, after Dmitry started spending nights elsewhere, Margarita told him she was thinking about filing for divorce, which he seemed to take in stride.But apparently, Dmitry did not much care for the idea. He became extremely suspicious about Margarita's contacts. A man she worked with became the focus of his jealousy, especially after she started deleting text messages from him. In reality, he had children about the same age as the Grachevs', so Margarita occasionally took her children to spend time with his. On at least one occasion, Dmitry beat his wife during a quarrel about this co-worker, but she didn't report the assault.Later the same month, after Margarita's 25th birthday, Dmitry moved back in - which relatives perceived as an attempt to salvage the marriage. But it seems it was just a ploy to better control her fueled by searing jealousy. OThe results of the tests were inconclusive, and their accuracy remains questionable even now, since the person who conducted it fled after finding out about his client's crime. But even if Dmitry had been told his wife didn't cheat on him, it may not have mattered.On December 11, Dmitry kidnapped his wife for the second time. He drove her to the same spot as the previous time, tied tourniquets on her arms, forced her to place her hands on an improvised chopping block, and started striking at them with an axe.Doctors managed to attach Margarita's left hand, which police found at the crime scene. It was badly damaged and is nowhere near healthy. The right hand, unfortunately, could not be saved. Margarita now uses a prosthetic. As the trial was underway, she divorced him and successfully petitioned to deny Dmitry custody over their children. He reportedly argued against this decision, saying it denied him a mitigating factor he needed for the sentencing.