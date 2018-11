© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster

Social media users aren't quite sure what to make of the historically unprecedented news that the First Lady was trying to publicly call the shots on White House staffing policy amid reports that John Bolton aide Mira Ricardel would be fired after a spat with Melania Trump.A former Trump aide has told Politico that the unrest which has broken out inside the White House after last week's midterm elections is comparable to an episode of the Maury Povich Show, adding that "the only thing that's missing is a paternity test."With the White House itself providing little information on Melania's suspected quarrels with Ricardel and Kelly, speculation has become rife on social media.Some resorted to wishful thinking, suggesting that perhaps the spat will lead to hawkish Trump national security adviser John Bolton getting fired instead.Not everyone is pessimistic, however, with Dilbert creator Scott Adams suggesting the news wasn't such a big deal compared to previous fearmongering by Trump's opponents.