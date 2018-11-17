© AP
A home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
The death toll in California has risen to 42 and 228 people are still missing as three major wildfires continue to sweep across the state. An estimated 250,000 people have been displaced from their homes.
Thirteen more people were confirmed dead from the "Camp Fire" in Paradise, northern California, taking the toll in that area to 42 and making it the deadliest fire in California history.
Paradise, some 90 miles (145 km) north of Sacramento, has been completely destroyed by the blaze, with the authorities saying that up to 90 percent of the residents lost their homes. The death toll is expected to rise.
An estimated quarter million Californians have been forced to flee their homes to escape the three blazing infernos across the state. Strengthening winds mean the flames are expected
to spread even further by Tuesday. So far, the fires have spread to some 400 square miles (1,040 square km) as some 8,000 firefighters are still unable to contain the inferno.
California governor Jerry Brown is urging President Donald Trump to declare the situation as a major disaster in order to secure emergency funding.
The appeal came a day after the president threatened to cut funding for California, blaming the fires on poor forest management. President of the International Association of Fire Fighters, Harold Schaitberger, deemed
the comments "reckless and insulting."
In southern California, the Woolsey Fire claimed two lives as it tore through beach resorts and coastal homes in Malibu, west of Los Angeles. An estimated 370 structures have been destroyed, while another 57,000 are believed to be under threat.
With Malibu being home to many of the rich and famous, it's unsurprising that several celebrities have been affected by the Woolsey blaze. Neil Young, Robin Thicke, Gerard Butler and Miley Cyrus are among those who lost their homes along the coastline
.
Reality star Kim Kardashian, actress Alyssa Milano, Orlando Bloom, Lady Gaga and director Guillermo del Toro were also among the celebrities forced to pack up and flee their upscale homes in Calabasas and Malibu, with flames licking at their heels
.
© NASA
Epic: The scale of the Camp Fire (top) as captured by NASA's Terra satellite
A total of 7,177 buildings have been destroyed, Cal Fire said
. High winds and dry conditions threaten more areas through the rest of the week, fire officials warned. The total cost to the state, insurers and homeowners is expected
to top $19 billion.
Casualties of the deadliest wildfire in California's history continue to mount, with eight more bodies found Friday bringing the official count to 71. Over 1,000 people have been reported missing, Butte County Sheriff said.
The shocking figure, up from some 630 listed missing the day before, may include some duplicate names, Sheriff Honea hopes. The Camp Fire has been raging for over a week across northern California, razing over 142,000 acres and laying waste the town of Paradise and its environs.
President Trump is expected to visit California on Saturday to survey the damage with Governor Jerry Brown. Trump has criticized the state's management of its forests and rivers, even as thousands of firefighters mobilized to try to control the blaze, which remains only around 45 percent contained.
The Camp Fire broke out last Thursday morning in Pulga and quickly spread due to dry and windy weather conditions. California utility PG&E Corporation appeared to have shouldered some of the blame, admitting to regulators earlier this week they had been experiencing problems with their equipment near the origin of the fire. Multiple victims have filed lawsuits alleging negligence and improper maintenance.
Trump's visit could not come at a more chaotic time. Nearly 500 searchers, including a mobile rapid-analysis DNA lab and cadaver dogs, are combing through the ashes in search of the missing, armed with DNA from their relatives. Over 50,000 people remain evacuated from their homes, while thick smoke from the fire has reportedly earned northern California the distinction of the worst air quality in the world. Schools as far away as San Francisco and San Jose are closed because of the hazardous conditions, and authorities have advised residents not to go outside without a mask for several more days.
More videos have emerged showing the devastation:
As fire-fighting efforts continue there are new fears over potential mudslides such as those experienced earlier this year. See: California Mudslides, a Sign of Worse to Come?
See also: Study: Wildfire seasons are more destructive and lasting longer almost everywhere on Earth
