© Agence France-Presse/ Bashar Taleb



The Israeli military has bombed the studios of the Hamas-run Al-Aqsa television station, Palestinian officials and witnesses have confirmed. Footage of a huge blast has appeared online.A video posted on Twitter shows huge flames erupting over the Al-Aqsa TV station. Screams can also be heard in the background."The military occupation forces bomb and destroy the Al-Aqsa satellite headquarters in Gaza."The station was targeted as part of a series of airstrikes on Gaza by Israel on Monday. Those strikes were in response to a barrage of rockets launched from Gaza, and follow several days of tense cross-border flare-ups."The maximum space building after its destruction by shelling the occupation."Al-Aqsa is the official Hamas-run television channel. Its programming includes news promoting Hamas, as well as children's programming and religiously inspired entertainment.The bombing happened after the Israeli military launched at least five non-exploding missiles nearby, warning Palestinians to evacuate, according to sources cited by Reuters.