Right-wing think tank the Henry Jackson Society has released a report titled 'Putin Sees and Hears it all' which includes a claim that every second Russian in London could be a spy or an informant.That would mean anywhere up to 75,000 Russians sending secrets back to their spymasters, which is a pretty serious workload when you think about it.The author of the now much ridiculed report, Dr. Andrew Foxall, pointed to "increasing paranoia" among Russian immigrants, although [he] ignored the increasing paranoia among researchers at right-wing think tanks.So, with that many alleged Russian spies wandering around the British capital, ICYMI went to see how easy they are to find.