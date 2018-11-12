© @Sergio_Hdez_94 via Twitter



A car has been 'swallowed' by a street in Spain after a sinkhole opened up and the car almost disappeared completely.The Renault Megane was parked on the Avenue Cardinal Cisneros, Zamora outside the Leon Felipe Park when at around 11.18pm on Friday night, the ground gave way and the car sank into the asphalt toppling sideways, according to local firefighters.Firefighters report the roadway collapsed due to a damaged sewage pipe which ran beneath the area the car had parked.Firefighters struggled into the early morning hours to recover the sunken vehicle leaving a metre wide gaping hole in Avenue Cardinal Cisneros which was cordoned off by municipal police as surrounding vehicles were towed away from the area to avoid a similar fate.There were no reported injuries related to the incident.