Thunderstorms brought heavy rains, strong winds and fresh flooding to the desert state of Qatar on Sunday, as bad weather battered the region claiming lives., said the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).Roads flooded and workers were seen mopping up inside office buildings.The QMD had warned residents to stay indoors ahead of the rain and "to take extra care during thunderstorms".Sunday's weather was not as extreme asRoads became impassable, air traffic was disrupted and homes were flooded.including Jordan where 12 people were killed and nearly 4,000 tourists forced to flee the famed ancient desert city of Petra.On Sunday, hundreds of rescuers from Jordan's civil defence, backed by troops and other security forces were still searching for a Jordanian girl missing south of the capital Amman since Friday's flooding.Flash floods also hit Kuwait on Saturday, killing a man and causing damage to roads, bridges and homes.Source: AFP