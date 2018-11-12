Ten provinces across Iran have been affected by flash flood since last week, Rescue and Relief Organization head Morteza Salimi has said.Provinces of West Azarbaijan, Ilam, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Khuzestan, Fars, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Golestan, Gilan and Mazandaran have been inundated by flood for the past week, Fars news agency quoted Salimi as saying on Sunday.Water was pumped out of 30 houses and victims received food and blankets as well, he concluded.