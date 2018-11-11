Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Enforcement Department director Azman Mahmood said the rain, which began at about 4pm, saw water build up in the tunnel heading from Jalan Tun Razak towards KLCC and Jalan Loke Yew.According to Azman, Jalan Wirawati, Jalan Pudu Ulu, Jalan Pudu Perdana, Jalan Cheras and Jalan Kepong were also affected by flash floods.He said DBKL personnel had been deployed to disperse traffic and divert vehicles away from the affected routes."We also received reports of the surau of the Hiliran Ampang People's Housing Project being inundated in water as well as of fallen trees in Jalan Ampang."DBKL's rescue squad, as well as members of the Fire and Rescue Department, are currently carrying out works to clean up the area," he said when contacted by Bernama.Five vehicles and their drivers were stuck in a flash flood in the Jalan Tun Razak tunnel, Kuala Lumpur.The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call about the incident at 5.56pm on Sunday."Upon reaching the scene, we saw that the drivers had climbed onto their car roofs to escape the flood."It took us about 10mins to rescue the victims. No one was hurt," said the department in a statement on Sunday.The situation was under control by 8pm.On social media, many shared photos of a motorist sitting on his car which was almost fully submerged in flood waters in a tunnel, and wrongly claimed that the photo was taken in the Smart Tunnel.However, Smart Tunnel on its Facebook has clarified that the incident in fact took place in the tunnel leading from Jalan Tun Razak down to the KLCC carpark.A Sikh gurdwara in Kampung Pandan was also flooded after the heavy rain.The Wadda Gurdwara Kampung Pandan was almost completely submerged in water including the prayer hall.When contacted after the flood began to subside, a volunteer said that the cleaning process is currently underway.Source: BERNAMA