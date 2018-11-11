Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan has instructed military officers and administrative officials to monitor the flood situation in three southern provinces and aid affected residents.Defence Ministry spokesman Maj-General Kongcheep Tantravanich said on Sunday.as of press time.In Prachuap Khiri Khan, provincial governor Panlop Singhaseni presided over a ceremony on Sunday morning to present flood relief bags from the Princess Pa Foundation.The symbolic ceremony saw six monks and 300 villagers receive the relief bags. The province received 100 relief bags for monks and 2,500 relief bags for villagers. The rest of the relief bags were expected to reach the flood-affected areas later.Meanwhile, the chief of the severely hit Bang Saphan Noi district, Sakarin Thumsen, reported to a meeting of related officials on Sunday about the flood situation.