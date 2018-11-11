This bright meteor event was spotted over southern Spain on 11 Nov. 2018 at 2:08 local time (1:08 universal time). It was generated by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 72,000 km/h. The meteor overflew the province of Jaén.It began at an altitude of about 90 km and ended at a height of around 42 km.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project (University of Huelva) from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto (Almeria), La Sagra (Granada) and Sevilla.