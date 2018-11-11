graph
A shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake was reported North Atlantic Ocean, at a depth of 7.28 km, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. An earthquake of this magnitude is considered to be strong.

It struck at Nov 11, 2018 at 02:03:59 UTZ. USGS reports that this quake event was manually reviewed. USGS alert level for this quake is 'green' which mean an estimate of zero fatalities and less than $1 million in losses.

4 people reported they felt this tremor via the USGS website.