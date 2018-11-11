A shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake was reported North Atlantic Ocean,, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. An earthquake of this magnitude is considered to be strong.It struck at Nov 11, 2018 at 02:03:59 UTZ. USGS reports that this quake event was manually reviewed. USGS alert level for this quake is 'green' which mean an estimate of zero fatalities and less than $1 million in losses.4 people reported they felt this tremor via the USGS website.