Mais 4 corpos são encontrados após deslizamento em Niterói; nº de mortos sobe para 14 https://t.co/rDFLyEy0Kx #G1 pic.twitter.com/mwki2lvExq — G1 (@g1) November 11, 2018



(Tragédia em Niterói tem 10 mortos e resgate prosseguirá neste domingo) - Veja mais em https://t.co/2OIVyBbOQo pic.twitter.com/epyoqFNnWr — RP10 (@PortalRP10) November 11, 2018



Authorities in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, say that at least 10 people have died after heavy rain triggered a landslide in a residential area.The landslide occurred on 10 November, 2018, in the Boa Esperança Community in Piratininga, Niterói, in metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. At least 6 houses were destroyed.The Fire Department reported that 11 people were rescued from the debris. It is feared the deaths could rise and rescue workers are continuing to searching for survivors.Civil defence in the city (Proteção e Defesa Civil da Cidade do Rio de Janeiro) received 135 calls for assistance between 07 and 09 November due to heavy rains in the city.