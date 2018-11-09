Three truckers from Punjab are feared buried under a massive landslide on Srinagar-Jammu highway, officials said on Thursday.Reports said three persons were on board an apple-laden trawler (registration number PB06AK 4045) when a massive landslide hit the highway at Ramban in Ramban district on Monday morning.An official said that a rescue operation was launched on Wednesday after the relatives of the missing persons approached them with the claim that their kin might have come under the slide."Nothing was found yesterday. We have launched searches in the area again. So far no trace of the three persons has been found.Reports said that the relatives claimed that the trio had called them from Qazigund on Monday saying they will reach Jammu in the evening on the same day.They said that their last location has also been traced to Ramsoo area.