US President Donald Trump has requested - and received - the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The Department of Justice will be led by his chief of staff Matthew Whitaker until a permanent replacement is nominated."We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well!" Trump said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, after announcing the appointment of Whitaker."The Acting Attorney General is in charge of all matters under the purview of the Department of Justice," DOJ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told reporters on Wednesday.There have already been calls by Democrats in Congress for Whitaker to recuse himself from the Russia probe.After opposing Sessions' appointment as AG and criticizing him for enacting Trump's policies at the DOJ for the past two years, many Democrats are now decrying his firing as obstruction of justice.Sessions, a senator from Alabama at the time, joined the Trump campaign early on and was considered a favorite to take over the Department of Justice in the new administration. He was immediately forced to recuse himself from any probes into "Russiagate," due to his role in the campaign, however.Since then, Trump has frequently clashed with Sessions over the DOJ's handling of the Russia probe. The DOJ's refusal to comply with congressional oversight requests to turn over documents related to the FBI's spying on the Trump campaign also caused increasing frustration at the White House, prompting the president to declare at one point, "I have no attorney general!""I'm not happy at the border, I'm not happy with numerous things," including the Russia probe, Trump told The Hill in September. "I'm very disappointed in Jeff. Very disappointed."Sessions has maintained his loyalty to Trump and the president's law and order agenda, even in the resignation letter.