Passengers on a bus in the Philippines narrowly missed a dangerous landslide on Sunday after a quick-thinking driver reversed the vehicle as rocks and trees started to fall onto the highway.A video filmed by one of the terrified occupants of the bus appeared on local news networks showing mounds of earth and debris sweeping down a hillside and burying the road in front.Passengers can be heard screaming inside the vehicle as rocks begin to pound the metal roof, but officials say that nobody at the scene was injured.No reason has been given for the landslide and the weather is not thought to have been a factorThe tense footage initially shows the bus sitting still as the ground begins to slide, with local reports suggesting the driver had been blocked from reversing by traffic behind.A bystander on foot is also seen running from the scene as the avalanche of rumble picks up momentum.