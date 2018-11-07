JP in Cambridge
A Cambridge Union questioner asks Jordan Peterson whether humanity might finally discover its "global map of meaning" by uniting to combat Climate Change.
20:29
Drought, flooding and ocean acidification.
Unanticipated for 65 million years.
All result from climate change according to over 700 of your fellow scientists.

So I was wondering whether you thought climate change could be an issue that could unite us all - on left and right - moving us beyond debates about c16 to discussions at the UN Katowice next month where perhaps humanity might finally discover its global map of meaning?
Jordan Peterson provides a very succinct answer.
No.
And a wonderfully educational explanation that stuns the audience into silence.

Enjoy!

Footnote:

Bjorn Lomborg Book
