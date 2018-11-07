© Malaga Bay

Drought, flooding and ocean acidification.

Unanticipated for 65 million years.

All result from climate change according to over 700 of your fellow scientists.



So I was wondering whether you thought climate change could be an issue that could unite us all - on left and right - moving us beyond debates about c16 to discussions at the UN Katowice next month where perhaps humanity might finally discover its global map of meaning?

No.

A Cambridge Union questioner asks Jordan Peterson whether humanity might finally discover its "global map of meaning" by uniting to combat Climate Change.Jordan Peterson provides a very succinct answer.And a wonderfully educational explanation that stuns the audience into silence.Enjoy!