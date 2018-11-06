Earth Changes
Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region in 27 hours
The Olive Press
Mon, 05 Nov 2018 13:30 UTC
This is the moment a comet fragment turned into a fireball over Andalucia.
A piece of the Encke comet entered Earth's atmosphere at more than 100,000km/hr.
According to the Astrohita Foundation, the fireball was visible from 400km away and was detected by observatories in Granada and Sevilla.
The fragment extinguished around 63 kilometers above the municipality of Pueblo Blanco in Almeria.
Astrohita said 'the luminosity was so unusually high that nighttime in the southeast of Spain turned into day for an instant.'
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region in 27 hours
- UN begins investigation into UK's extreme poverty
- Woman hospitalized after falling into sinkhole in Statesville, North Carolina
- Truck gets stuck in massive sinkhole in Houston, Texas
- Spanish sheep study finds vaccine aluminum in lymph nodes more than a year after injection
- Flash flooding as massive deluge hits Melbourne, Australia - More rain in 3 hours than in all September and October together
- Russia & China trust in physical gold while West prefers 'mindless optimism'
- 'All hope is gone': Parents of deceased Yemeni girl speak out in emotional interview
- Wishful thinking: CNN & Rasmussen midterm polls vary 'wildly' in midterm predictions
- Tory vice-chair claims 'Islamophobia allegations are politically motivated'
- Your gut is your second brain: Optimizing gut flora important for healthy brain
- US religious leader stops just short of calling America "the Great Satan" on Iran visit
- Streets of Kuwait city heavily flooded
- Israeli Minister's diabolical plan to set up Syria and blame Russia
- UK pre-school children hit by wave of highly contagious hand, foot and mouth virus
- Bomb scare prompts security operation at London Heathrow airport
- Why I made a film about Jordan Peterson
- Prof asks students to compare Trump, Nazi policies
- Study: Clinton bots more talkative & influential than Trump bots around 2016 debates
- Lavrov: EU 'punishing' itself with its own anti-Russia sanctions; loses over €100 billion
- UN begins investigation into UK's extreme poverty
- Russia & China trust in physical gold while West prefers 'mindless optimism'
- Wishful thinking: CNN & Rasmussen midterm polls vary 'wildly' in midterm predictions
- Tory vice-chair claims 'Islamophobia allegations are politically motivated'
- Israeli Minister's diabolical plan to set up Syria and blame Russia
- Study: Clinton bots more talkative & influential than Trump bots around 2016 debates
- Lavrov: EU 'punishing' itself with its own anti-Russia sanctions; loses over €100 billion
- 'Grim irony': Saudi attacks use British intelligence to destroy UK aid facilities in Yemen
- After the midterm election, a major part of the political class will further embrace insanity as a coping mechanism
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Soros Looking to Make Obscene Profits From Funding European 'Forced Migration'
- Saudi Arabia to invest in Russian petrochemicals plant, potential deals with France and China
- American Politics: A civil war by other means
- Killed in Kabul, Utah mayor the latest victim of ongoing US presence in Afghanistan
- Trump condemns Yemen school bus strike, lamely saying 'Saudis don't know how to use US bombs'
- US is confident Tehran will not resume a nuclear program amid sanctions, says Pompeo
- Rouhani: Iran will break US sanctions, continue to sell its oil
- Pompeo dismisses N. Korean nuke threat, calling it stray voltage ahead of meeting with Kim's #2
- '75K Russian informants': UK think tank report is mocked having conducted only 16 interviews
- Le Pen's Eurosceptic party wins over Macron's in an EU parliamentary election poll
- India may use rupees to pay for Iranian oil amid US sanctions on Tehran
- 'All hope is gone': Parents of deceased Yemeni girl speak out in emotional interview
- US religious leader stops just short of calling America "the Great Satan" on Iran visit
- Bomb scare prompts security operation at London Heathrow airport
- Why I made a film about Jordan Peterson
- Prof asks students to compare Trump, Nazi policies
- "Stay in that good fight" retired Green Beret urges Americans to stand up to the globalists
- USA: 9 Years Into Common Core, Test Scores Are Down, Indoctrination Up
- A vicious new breed of gangs has taken over Central America causing people to flee
- Sarah Lawrence Prof writes Op-Ed about lack of intellectual diversity - and social justice warriors want him kicked off campus
- Opioid crisis about to get worse: As overdose deaths continue to soar, FDA approves new painkiller that's 1,000 times stronger than Morphine
- Experts believe silver is poised to outpace gold in 2019
- 'Freakish miracle': New Zealand fisherman saves toddler floating face down in sea
- 64yo teacher loses his cool, beats up student in class 'over n-word' - then gets $25,000 from sympathizers
- Deluded by gender identity phantoms
- Survey finds renters are struggling more than homeowners
- Taliban attack on Ghazni checkpoint leaves at least 13 Afghan security personnel dead
- Georgia Democrats accused of 'hacking voting system' - blame Rep rival Kemp for 'power abuse'
- 'Sexting MP' Griffiths claims explicit messages were sent during manic episode, condition linked to childhood sexual abuse
- Multiple explosions kill 8 people, leave 16 injured in Baghdad
- Surgery students 'losing dexterity to stitch patients' - UK Professor laments over state of schooling
- Film unearthed from Russian WWII trench reveals faces of Soviet fighters who battled against Nazis
- Huge numbers of deformities found in ancient human remains
- Nazis: A Modern Field Guide
- Talking treason: How corporate America cashed in on Nazi connections
- Scholar unearths journal series lost for over a century: Walt Whitman's guide to 'Manly Health'
- What Aldous Huxley's Devils of Loudun can tell us about our present mania
- Arthur Balfour was a white supremacist - And an anti-Semite
- Ye olde false-flag terrorist attack: The 'unsolved' Wall Street bombing of 1920
- NATO's Humble Nazi-Inspired Beginnings: How The West Implemented Hitler's Goals
- Evidence of oldest use of olives dating back 4,000 years found in Croatia and Italy
- 300,000-year-old stone tools found in Saudi Arabia, when the area was a lush savannah
- Mysterious tunnel and funeral chamber found beneath Pyramid of the Moon near Mexico City
- Chocolate was a treat 1,500 years earlier than thought
- New book details Audrey Hepburn's time as a Nazi fighter in the Dutch Resistance
- Century of Enslavement: The Long Sordid History of the US Federal Reserve
- Oldest weapons ever discovered in North America uncovered in Texas dig
- World's oldest intact shipwreck discovered in Black Sea
- Volcanic ash at Pompeii preserved beautiful, 2,000-year-old shrine
- Leaked top secret document: CIA and Western nations are behind the Rwandan war crimes
- The tornado that stopped the 1814 burning of Washington
- The wizard war against humanity and the threat of hidden science
- New giant dinosaur species discovered in Argentina
- Czech Mate - Confirmation of the Younger Dryas impact event
- Overnight sensation Cow supernova reveals "central engine"
- Space agency chief says Russia planning for permanent lunar base by 2030's
- Israeli astronomers speculate that asteroid 'Oumuamua' could actually be alien craft
- Study reconstructs Neanderthal ribcage, offering new clues to ancient human anatomy and functioning
- Scientists identify part of brain that inhibits fear, hope for PTSD breakthrough
- The deepest volcanic eruption ever documented left an amazing sight on the ocean floor
- NASA's asteroid belt mission declared over after spacecraft runs out of fuel
- The appendix implicated in Parkinson's disease
- Spinal implant helps three paralyzed men walk again, helped regrow damaged nerves
- "An illusion": Grave doubts over LIGO's 'discovery' of gravitational waves
- Soyuz rocket failure: Roscosmos publishes video from on-board cameras showing exact moment of malfunction
- Scientists capture first ever image of supermassive black hole at center of Milky Way
- Kaspersky Labs warns neural implants will lead to 'brain-hacking & memory black market'
- Fine structure constant - Why the number 137 is one of the greatest mysteries in physics
- Control a living person on Halloween night with this creepy MIT augmented reality game
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Witches, Comets and Planetary Cataclysms
- No breaks in Russia's Space Program as new Soyuz rocket sends military satellite into orbit
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region in 27 hours
- Woman hospitalized after falling into sinkhole in Statesville, North Carolina
- Truck gets stuck in massive sinkhole in Houston, Texas
- Flash flooding as massive deluge hits Melbourne, Australia - More rain in 3 hours than in all September and October together
- Streets of Kuwait city heavily flooded
- Photographer captures Stable Auroral Red arc over Finland
- Man killed in shark attack near Australia's Great Barrier Reef
- Two children dead as flash flooding swamps Padang, Indonesia
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Winter is coming early - Grand Solar Minimum (don't be a frozen sheeple, PREPARE)
- Pit bull terrier kills one of its owners in Clark County, Kentucky
- Toddler dies after being mauled by family dog in York County, Pennsylvania
- Car 'swallowed' by sinkhole in Madrid, Spain
- Man dies after his car flips over in flash flood in Saudi Arabia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Electric skies & more crop losses due to cold
- Thousands of Euphrates carp die mysteriously near Baghdad, water contamination & bacteria disease suspected
- 'Slow-moving disaster': Mud geyser threatens California infrastructure
- Early snow damages apple harvest, packaging in Kashmir - Locals say heaviest snowfall for 40 years (UPDATE)
- Deadly storms move through southeastern United States
- Trumpeting sounds heard in San Diego, California
- More than 30 killed & 14 million trees destroyed as extreme storms devastate Italy in 'one of the most complex meteorological situations of the past 50 to 60 years' - UPDATES
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- Two bright meteor fireballs streak over Argentina and Brazil, sonic boom reported
- Japan: 4.5 billion y.o. meteorite slams into home
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- Meteor fireball blazes across the sky of the St John's area in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Spanish sheep study finds vaccine aluminum in lymph nodes more than a year after injection
- Your gut is your second brain: Optimizing gut flora important for healthy brain
- UK pre-school children hit by wave of highly contagious hand, foot and mouth virus
- Professor Arthur L. Caplan says parents have 'no right' to refuse vaccines for their children
- Government research confirms measles outbreaks are transmitted by the vaccinated
- Vaccine risk deniers target First Amendment
- Doctor: Intermittent fasting and zero carb diets are safe and effective
- Unpublished medical research 'a threat to public health'
- It ain't just wheat! Dozens of food crops treated with pre-harvest Roundup
- SOTT Focus: The Empire Strikes Back: Experts Claim Doubts About Statins Perpetrated by Dangerous 'Cholesterol Deniers'
- SOTT Focus: Autohemotherapy: Re-Activating Your Body's Natural Capacity to Heal
- Scientists think they can use silver to help kill brain-eating amoebas
- Essential oils for psoriasis
- Psychiatrist Dr. Allen Francis addresses the very real problem with antidepressant addiction
- Pandora's GMO Potato: What consumers need to know
- Because the opioid crisis isn't bad enough, the FDA approves a drug 10x stronger than fentanyl
- Sunlight works as a preventive against eczema
- Italian man cries blood for an hour due to rare eye condition
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: To Booze or Not to Booze?
- Unsavory Truth: Superfoods are a marketing ploy
- Gabor Maté: How a traumatized America finds relief in hate
- 7 things covert psychopaths, narcissists and sociopaths do differently
- Social contagion: Trigger warnings are a mass psychogenic illness
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Churches Behaving Badly: How Religions Succeed or Fail to Prevent Pathocracy
- Researchers identify three different types of depression
- Like attracts like: Study shows psychopaths attracted to each other
- Well, whodathunkit! When adolescents give up pot, both learning and memory quickly improve
- Hallucinations are everywhere
- How to silence your inner critic: Practical ways to stop negative self-talk
- Putin's Orthodoxy: A few words about his religious views, values and spirituality
- How to harness your anxiety
- There's an unspoken homophobia propelling the transgender movement in children
- Kaizen: The one-minute principle for self-improvement
- How to stop being busy all the time - Do fewer things, better
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Theory Of Positive Disintegration, Or How Not To Be An NPC
- The lost art of concentration: being distracted in a digital world
- On the value of the evolutionary psychology model
- David Hume and the reason why you're probably wrong about everything you know
- 'Becoming Homeless': Virtual reality experience found to boost empathy
- Best of the Web: Deepities and the Politics of Pseudo-Profundity
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
- 27-Year-Old Man Becomes First Transage Winner in World Under-10s Cross Country Championship
- Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
- Saudi operative mortified after surveillance footage reveals he wore same outfit as Jamal Khashoggi
- 'We are not mindless NPCs,' chant nation's liberals in perfect unison
- DNA test results proves she's only half lizard person
- Queen fondly recalls Bengal famine
- Elizabeth 'Pocahantas' Warren 'proves' she had a Native ancestor 10 generations ago
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
- Hello cussstomer service: Huge python plunges through bank ceiling, terrifies staff
- Watch how a Sri Lanka community rescues an elephant from a well
- '3 tons max? Don't care!' Big rig attempts to cross flimsy bridge that collapses
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
- 'Let the hate flow through you!' Cackles cloaked Hillary at campaign rally
Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida, 10 Oct 2018
Quote of the Day
An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.
- Mohandas Gandhi
Recent Comments
As Chinese Medecine says we re only as clean as our bowels
drew attention to the nation's worsening humanitarian disaster. I d say this little girl's face is the face of human civilisation 2018. RIP Little...
And the world listens this crook ! His only God is Money/Mammon ! This is the perfect parasite that our society should get rid of if we want to...
"FYI, If you declare yourself a CIS Female, they'll be more polite while making their same points - that's Southern Nurture." Well maybe, maybe...
I find the Oxfam etc. appeals on TV anger me ... They push this human disaster in our faces whilst staying totally silence about the deliberate...
Comment: The night prior to this event another unusually luminous fireball also fell over the region, see: Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
The first occurred on the 3rd of November and the second on the 4th (see time stamp on the video above).