The fragment extinguished around 63 kilometers above the municipality of Pueblo Blanco in Almeria

This is the moment a comet fragment turned into a fireball over Andalucia.

A piece of the Encke comet entered Earth's atmosphere at more than 100,000km/hr.

According to the Astrohita Foundation, the fireball was visible from 400km away and was detected by observatories in Granada and Sevilla.


Astrohita said 'the luminosity was so unusually high that nighttime in the southeast of Spain turned into day for an instant.'