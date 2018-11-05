© JP/Apriadi Gunawan



The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reported that at least two children were killed during floods that swamped Padang, West Sumatra over the weekend.The children were identified as Jihat Melani, 6, and Pasilah Azhan, 10, the agency has said in a release.The flood inundated around 1,400 houses in seven districts, including Pauh, Lubuk Kilangan, Lubuk Begalung and Koto Tangah."The Padang administration has declared an emergency status for seven days from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.At least 29 families in Lubuk Kilangan district are isolated currently as the flood brought down a bridge connecting their houses with nearby settlements. Joint personnel from the police, Indonesian Military (TNI) and related agencies have been deployed to the location to help the residents clean up the mud.The local disaster mitigation agency and social affairs agency have also distributed aid to the affected residents, Sutopo added.