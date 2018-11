© Imperial County



California is currently fighting a losing battle to contain a rather turgid and slow moving foe. The state is attempting to stop a creeping mud geyser threatening local infrastructure near the town of Niland, Imperial County.The movement of the mass of gloopy soil could be likened to a creature from a horror B-movie, thanks to it seeping and sliding towards human civilisation.. Transport officials have more recently built temporary diversions in a bid to bypass the moving mud lake.Located near an intersection of the CA-111 highway and Gillespie Road, the geyser - or mud pot - has been a moving feature of the local landscape since the 1950s, according to the US Weather Channel . However, in recent times the natural phenomenon has gathered pace and moved "an additional 60 feet," report the Imperial County Public Health Department.Speaking to the LA Times , Alfredo Estrada, an Imperial County's fire chief, described the situation as a "slow-moving disaster."This month the natural mud spring was reported to have overcome a steel wall built by Union Pacific as a defense barrier."The geyser continues to encroach on critical infrastructure such as the Kinder Morgan pipeline and the State Highway," the local government said in an update . "Officials from Caltrans are working on their contingency plans in the event that the geyser affects State Highway 111."