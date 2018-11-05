Society's Child
Authorities investigate collapse of two buildings in Marseille; number of casualties unknown
Sputnik
Mon, 05 Nov 2018 10:33 UTC
Two buildings have collapsed in the city of Marseille on the southern coast of France, according to local authorities, but there is no immediate information about any casualties.
The administration of Bouches-du-Rhône, the department in which the city is located, has tweeted photos of the destroyed buildings.
The five-story residential building, located on Rue d'Aubagne, collapsed at around 9:00 a.m. local time (8:00 GMT).
The national police have advised local residents to avoid the area.
According to France Info, a local news portal, the residential buildings at 63 and 65 Rue d'Aubagne shared a common wall.
The building was in poor repair and had been ordered evacuated, according to Marseille Mayor Sabine Bernasconi.
One of the buildings was in disrepair; its residents had been evicted. However, French media reported that there could be squatters living there illegally.
An amateur video broadcast on BFM-TC showed clouds of dust in the street where the buildings are located.
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
- 27-Year-Old Man Becomes First Transage Winner in World Under-10s Cross Country Championship
- Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
- Saudi operative mortified after surveillance footage reveals he wore same outfit as Jamal Khashoggi
- 'We are not mindless NPCs,' chant nation's liberals in perfect unison
- DNA test results proves she's only half lizard person
- Queen fondly recalls Bengal famine
- Elizabeth 'Pocahantas' Warren 'proves' she had a Native ancestor 10 generations ago
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
- Hello cussstomer service: Huge python plunges through bank ceiling, terrifies staff
- Watch how a Sri Lanka community rescues an elephant from a well
- '3 tons max? Don't care!' Big rig attempts to cross flimsy bridge that collapses
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
- 'Let the hate flow through you!' Cackles cloaked Hillary at campaign rally
