The volcano Ebeko on Paramushir Island, in Russia's Kuril Islands archipelago, spewed out a column of ash to a height of 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles), the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's department in the Far Eastern Sakhalin Region said in a statement on Sunday.The town of Severo-Kurilsk, located seven kilometer away from the volcano, has not experienced ash fall, the statement added.According to the statement, the situation on the island is non-life threatening for local residents.Ebeko awoke from dormancy in 2016 and has repeatedly spewn ash since then.