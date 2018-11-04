Volcano Ebeko
The volcano Ebeko on Paramushir Island, in Russia's Kuril Islands archipelago, spewed out a column of ash to a height of 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles), the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's department in the Far Eastern Sakhalin Region said in a statement on Sunday.
"On November 4, the emergencies control center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's department in the Sakhalin Region received information that the Ebeko volcano was seen spewing ash to a height of up to 4.5 kilometers. The plume of ash has moved to the northeast of the volcano, to a distance of up to five kilometers," the statement read.

The town of Severo-Kurilsk, located seven kilometer away from the volcano, has not experienced ash fall, the statement added.

According to the statement, the situation on the island is non-life threatening for local residents.

Ebeko awoke from dormancy in 2016 and has repeatedly spewn ash since then.