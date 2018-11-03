A German tourist has died during a storm in Italy, in the latest death after a week of terrible weather.The woman was struck by lightning on the Italian island of San Pietro, near the larger island of Sardinia, a spokesman for the Civil Protection agency told dpa Saturday.The woman was hiking with her husband and son, according to news agency Ansa, when bad weather moved in, causing the family to end the outing on Friday afternoon.Before they returned to their car,The north-eastern province of Belluno has been particularly badly hit. Angelo Borelli from the localWeather warnings were still in place for Sardinia and Sicily.