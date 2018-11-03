Captura de video
"Welcome to the next Little Ice Age!" says reader."SEVERAL FEET of Global Warming hit Northern Spain on October 31st and Basque farmers were caught out very badly."

"The video shows them digging sheep out from heavy, wet snow. This amount of snow this early is almost unheard of in the modern climate record."

"Herd casualties across the whole of Europe and Eurasia, are already exceeding historic records for the time of year."

Recovering sheep buried deep in fresh snow on Gorbea, Basque mountains (max elevation 1481 m), north Spain on October 31!

