The recent Soyuz-FG carrier rocket failure was caused by a malfunctioning sensor damaged during the rocket's assembly at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the Russian space agency commission said, adding that it was not a design error."It has been proven and supported by the documented evidence that the sensor [failure] is to blame for the accident," said the the commission chief Oleg Skorobogatov. He explained that "it could have happened only during the ... rocket on-site assembling at the Baikonur Cosmodrome," ruling out any design errors.The company that produces the Soyuz rockets said, following the incident, that it will conduct a re-testing of its employees and increase the number of cameras monitoring the production process. Roscosmos also announced that it would order a re-assembly of the two Soyuz rockets to avoid similar incidents in the future.A new manned space mission is expected to be launched on December 3 while an unmanned Progress cargo spaceship will be sent to the ISS on November 16. The October 11 botched launch was the first such incident involving a manned spacecraft in 35 years.The Soyuz-MS-10 spacecraft went astray 119 seconds into the flight just after the booster blocks of the first rocket stage detached, but the damaged second stage engines shut down.Following the incident, Rogozin hailed the SAS system, saying that "it has demonstrated its outstanding reliability."He also presented the results of the investigation to NASA.