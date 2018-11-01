© FRANKVANDENBERGH/GETTY IMAGES

© George Petras/USA TODAY

© Kristina Brown



30 percent of jobs are "hardship jobs," meaning they don't allow a single adult to make ends meet.

32 percent are "living wage" jobs, enough to get by but not to take vacations, save for retirement or live in a moderately priced home.

23 percent are middle-class jobs, allowing for dining out, modest vacations and putting some money away for retirement.

15 percent are "professional jobs," paving the way for a more comfortable life that includes more elaborate vacations and entertainment and a more expensive home.

Here's a look at the top five metro areas for middle-class or better jobs:

Here are the bottom five areas for middle-class or better jobs: