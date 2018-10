© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst



Demonstrating a complete failure to grasp the concept of irony, CNN's Don Lemon urged Americans not to "demonize" each other, and in the same breath called white men "the biggest terror threat in this country."Speaking with co-host Chris Cuomo on Monday night, Lemon discussed a fatal shooting of two black people in a grocery store in Kentucky, a raft of pipe bombs mailed to Democratic figures, and Saturday's shooting dead of 11 worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue. The Kentucky and Pittsburgh shooters were white males, while Cesar Sayoc, the mailbomb suspect arrested in Florida last Friday, has identified in the past as Native American.Lemon's initial message was one of tolerance and openness. "I keep trying to point out to people and not to demonize any one group or any one ethnicity," he told viewers.Then, as if completely forgetting the last sentence, Lemon switched to what sounded a lot like open racism.Predictably, Lemon's 'blame whitey' monologue rankled conservatives on Twitter.Among the reactions, there were some calls for CNN to fire Lemon. Last week, NBC canceled Megyn Kelly's Today Show after the host defended blackface as an acceptable Halloween costume, but CNN has given no indication that it will follow suit.The CNN host is apparently content to leave his racially-charged comments at work, however.