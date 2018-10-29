No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet., the Tunisian Shams-FM radio reported.The Tunisian Interior Ministry confirmed the reports specifying that the incident was aAccording to local TV reports, the eight of. All those wounded were taken to city hospitals.A spokesman for the local police told Sputnik that the blast was carried out by a woman who died on the spot.Later, Mosaique FM reported, citing the police, that the suicide bomber was identified as 30-year old Tunisian citizen named Mona. However, there was no official comment by the police on the issue. Law enforcement, as quoted by the media, are conducting searches at her apartment and the area around it.In addition, the preliminary reports stated, the explosion that hit the central Habib Bourguiba avenue, was a result of a suicide-bombing attack. The police have cordoned off the site of the incident.The Daily media noted that the blast occurred close to a police van and not far from a hotel, at around 1.50 p.m. local time.In addition, the media cited the eyewitnesses as saying that the woman was wearing a suicide vest.In general, al-Qaeda* in the Islamic Maghreb and extremists from Libya that have ties with Daesh* terror group pose the biggest threat in the state.*al-Qaeda and Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia