"If the question is what we saw on the ground, then we have not seen direct evidence. But we have seen that convoys enter Ukraine in the middle of the night in those areas where there is no official crossing. In one frontier area, we confirmed this with video recording that we made public. We saw certain types of weapons, which we described in detail, including electronic warfare equipment," said the deputy chairman of the OSCE SMM.

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. He served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran's 'PressTV' and Russia's 'RT' news for current geopolitical matters.

Ukrainian media and statements from Rada MP's themselves indicate that Kiev is in an uproar over the recent finding of the OSCE SMM in the Donbass. Despite finding 'some' evidence, the OSCE Special Monitoring Missionand concluded in their overall report thatKiev politicians and media figures have some right to be upset - they have been rightly assured after all thatThe findings were also discussed in Foreign Policy by the OSCE First Deputy Chairman Alexander Hug, answering the question about the official position of the organization on Russia's participation in the conflict in the Donbass.At the same time, he clarified that the representatives of the mission had a talk with the militias of Donbass captured by Ukraine, who claimed that they were representatives of the Russian armed forces." added Hug.But such vague and inconclusive language angered the Ukrainian media.For example, the Kiev online edition "Apostrophe" reported on the Hug interview as follows: "They did not notice: they were noted in the OSCE with an absurd statement about the war in the Donbass".