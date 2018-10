© (L) Twitter / MagdaDavitt77; (R) YouTube / discodelirio

Sinead O'Connor, the eccentric Grammy-winning Irish singer who famously ripped up a photo of the Pope live on television, has announced her conversion to Islam, a decision that has been met with both congratulations and scorn.In a tweet disclosing her new religious beliefs - as well as her new name - O'Connor said that she was "proud to have become a Muslim," and that accepting Islam as the true faith is "the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey."Her decision was met with countless congratulatory tweets from fellow Muslims, with many welcoming her to the "Ummah" - the Arabic word used to describe the global Islamic community.But not all responses were positive. Some criticized her decision, describing O'Connor's new faith as backwards and anti-women."So you are now supporting a religion that segregates women, and that teaches that women are inferior?" One disappointed netizen asked Theology failed!" wrote another.O'Connor, whose, is best known for her rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U." In 1992, she ignited a fierce debate about freedom of speech and religion after tearing up a photograph of the Pope during an appearance on American sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.The stunt was in protest against sexual abuse in the Catholic Church - a subject that was still taboo at the time. She was later ordained by a breakaway sect, although the Catholic Church did not recognize the ceremony. She claims she was excommunicated from the Church for this by Pope Benedict XVI in 2013 and demanded proof of the fact.. In 2000, she announced that she was a lesbian, but amended her sexuality several years later to "three-quarters heterosexual, a quarter gay."and claims to have been suicidal.This is not O'Connor's first name change: Last year she legally changed her name to Magda Davitt.