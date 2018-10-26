is live in:
Roads flood in Mombasa, Kenya after heavy rain
The Star (Kenya)
Fri, 26 Oct 2018 11:40 UTC
The county administration has been making promises every time it floods, saying it would repair the drainage systems and demolish illegal structures on riparian land.
But when the sun shines, all the promises are forgotten and nothing substantial is done. Another statement is issued when another flood hits.
On Tuesday, the Meteorological Department warned residents of Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu of possible flash floods in the next three days.
The department said the counties will experience heavy rain, strong winds and waves.
Residents are outraged with the county's drainage system that has remained the same since 2013.
The floods have damaged PSVs. Matatu Owners Association Coast coordinator Salim Mbarak said they spend more than Sh100,000 for full engine repair. He said stakeholders have for long engaged the county to improve the drainage system.
Mbarak said some efforts have been made, but they are not enough.
"Because of the situation, we have been advising drivers to be cautious whenever driving. We have advised them it is better they find an alternative route," he said.
Reading without reflecting is like eating without digesting.
Shouldn't this story be under "Societies Child"? It's the Dr. Phil Show, for crying out loud! Lol, remember a while back the white woman that...
I would have thought this was not classified as scientific debate because we are not debating two different scientific beliefs On the one hand you...
So LonSabbatical, I see you're in agreement with turning these illegal immigrants away so our "1st world country" will cease to exploit them. You...
Opportunity to test their new toys? [Link] There was also a recent article about the one that burns the top layer of you skin, but I couldn't find...
more reasons why people should never be allowed near Antarctica ... the land is just too confined, we would all go mad