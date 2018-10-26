© JOHN CHESOLI



Mombasa residents and motorists yesterday grappled with flooded streets following heavy rains.The county administration has been making promises every time it floods, saying it would repair the drainage systems and demolish illegal structures on riparian land.But when the sun shines, all the promises are forgotten and nothing substantial is done. Another statement is issued when another flood hits.Residents are outraged with the county's drainage system that has remained the same since 2013.The floods have damaged PSVs. Matatu Owners Association Coast coordinator Salim Mbarak said they spend more than Sh100,000 for full engine repair. He said stakeholders have for long engaged the county to improve the drainage system.Mbarak said some efforts have been made, but they are not enough."Because of the situation, we have been advising drivers to be cautious whenever driving. We have advised them it is better they find an alternative route," he said.