Cars are damaged after a scaffold falls over from the wind, in Raoucheh
Heavy rain and hail swept across the east coat of the Mediterranean, causing floods in many cities in Syria and Lebanon on October 25.

The extreme weather shattered car windows and knocked down electricity poles and trees in the Beirut, according to Lebanese reports.

This footage shows the heavy storm in the country's capital city



Source: Storyful