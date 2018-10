© Reuters / Bernadett Szabo

The George Soros-funded Central European University is set to flee Budapest for Vienna in the latest round of a long-running ideological battle between the billionaire media magnate and Viktor Orban's conservative government.CEU, which had previously pledged to remain operational in Budapest, is set to open a new Vienna campus which will offer US-accredited degrees from 2019, claiming a new law prevents it from doing so in Hungary.Hungarian-born Soros has been a vocal critic of Orban's government, accusing him of leading an "unrelenting propaganda campaign" against him and turning Hungary into a "mafia state". Orban, in turn, has accused Soros of supporting "everything that changes the traditional European lifestyle" over his support for immigration.The university, founded by Soros in 1991, made headlines last year after thousands of Hungarians took to the streets to protest the new rules which meant that it would no longer be allowed to issue diplomas accredited to the USbut CEU and anti-government protesters said the rule change was an attack on its academic freedom.But the battle has continued unsolved for months. The university claims it has complied with all new legal requirements and that Orban has simply refused to sign an agreement needed for it to remain operational in Budapest.University President and Rector Michael Ignatieff said on Thursday that if Orban does not sign a deal "within one month" all US-accredited degree programs will be moved to Vienna."We have repeatedly indicated our openness to find a solution that guarantees our institutional integrity and academic freedom. We have waited as long as we possibly can," Ignatieff said, adding it would be "irresponsible for us not to pursue arrangements" for the university's future. A spokesperson for the Hungarian government, however, called the university's announcement a "Soros-style political ploy."This is the latest in a line of public standoffs between Soros and the Orban government. In May, Soros' Open Society Foundations ended its operations in the country citing an "increasingly repressive political and legal environment." Earlier,In June, the Hungarian parliament passed a 'Stop Soros' law which could result in punishments for anyone helping illegal immigrants claim asylum in the country -Soros has also been a figure of hate in the US, with some Republicans recently suggesting that the pro-immigration billionaire had organized the caravan of migrants making its way from Honduras to the US's southern border. On Monday, authorities said a pipe bomb had been delivered to Soros' New York address.