© Boeing Defense/AFP/Andrei Borodulin/Ruptly



A senior Russian military official has accused the US of being directly involved in a drone attack on the Russian airbase in Syria's Khmeimim. The aircraft were controlled from a US spy plane nearby, he claimed.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking about a report made by Russia's Defense Ministry.The base located in Latakia governorate has been attacked by primitive drones on numerous occasions. According to Col. Gen. Aleksandr Fomin, Russia's deputy defense minister, theSpeaking at a high-profile security forum in China, Fomin said a Boeing P-8 Poseidon was deployed in the area on that date, when 13 drones were launched to attack the Russian base."They were controlled manually, and not by some peasant, butthe Russian general said. He added that the drones were regrouped and directed to suspected zones of vulnerability in the defenses of the Russian base,before being destroyed by the Russian air defense forces."If people don't want to fight terrorists armed with advanced weapons, they should stop arming them," the general added. Fomin was speaking at the plenary session of theon Thursday.Fomin's remarks were endorsed later in the day by the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry. "We can only confirm this. We received this absolutely credible information from our military specialists. We have repeatedly voiced our concerns about this," Maria Zakharova said.Dmitry Peskov called this data "very alarming," but referred journalists to the Russian military for further comment.