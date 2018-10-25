An eight-year-old schoolgirl and her mother were seriously injured on Oct. 23 when a pitbull attacked her in Turkey's Central Anatolian province of Kırşehir.The girl, identified as Hatice Aydoğdu, was waiting for her school shuttle when a pitbull accompanied by a stray dog ran up to her and bit her repeatedly.The pitbull left the girl and the mother only after several passersby came for help.Hatice Aydoğdu, who was seriously injured in the attack, was scheduled for an operation in a local hospital on Oct. 24."My wife will be treated after my daughter's operation. Both of them are in bad shape psychologically. The pitbull has an owner. I will sue him so others will not suffer the same way," the girl's father Murat Aydoğdu told the agency, calling for a ban on this dog species.